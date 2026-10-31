PPP Leader Javed Iqbal Injured In Firing At Lakki Marwat Court
According to police sources, the firing triggered panic and chaos in the court premises. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Lakki Marwat, where doctors confirmed the death of Karamatullah.
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Javed Iqbal Advocate, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, is said to be out of danger, while the severely injured Inshaullah is undergoing surgery.
Police said the judicial complex was sealed off to all movement following the incident. Initial reports suggest that the firing was linked to an old murder-related enmity.
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