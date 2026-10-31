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PPP Leader Javed Iqbal Injured In Firing At Lakki Marwat Court

PPP Leader Javed Iqbal Injured In Firing At Lakki Marwat Court


Date: 2026-10-31 02:36:28

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A suspect in police custody was killed while another suspect and two other people, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Information Secretary Javed Iqbal Advocate, were injured in firing outside the court of Additional Sessions Judge-IV at the Lakki Marwat Judicial Complex.

According to police sources, the firing triggered panic and chaos in the court premises. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Lakki Marwat, where doctors confirmed the death of Karamatullah.

Also Read: Major Administrative Reshuffle in KP as 32 Institutions Come Under Regional Secretariats

Javed Iqbal Advocate, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, is said to be out of danger, while the severely injured Inshaullah is undergoing surgery.

Police said the judicial complex was sealed off to all movement following the incident. Initial reports suggest that the firing was linked to an old murder-related enmity.

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Tribal News Network

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