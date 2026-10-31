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Poland FM: Tribunal Move 'Not Elegant,' But Necessary

Poland FM: Tribunal Move 'Not Elegant,' But Necessary


Date: 2026-10-31 02:36:17

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated on Saturday that last night's police deployment at the Polish Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw was "not elegant," but still better than an alternative.

"The events at the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw last night were not elegant but the alternative was to concede an unconstitutional transformation of Poland into a presidential republic," Sikorski wrote on X, adding that Poland will continue to be governed by a coalition government elected by parliament.

Furthermore, Polish President Karol Nawrocki's head of cabinet, Pawel Szefernaker, criticized Prime Minister Donald Tusk for suspending the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, declaring that "Poland will not be a banana republic."

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