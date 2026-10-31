Syria Weighing Whether To Join Mecca Pact, Foreign Minister Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Syria's top diplomat on Saturday said Damascus was considering whether to join the NATO-style Mecca defence alliance that binds Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthis and is also a key backer of Syria's government, which came to power following the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

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"Discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance," Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

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Saudi Arabia has been rallying support against escalating Houthi attacks, including a major strike that closed Riyadh's international airport for two weeks this month.

In August, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the defence pact in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, that states an attack on one country is to be considered an attack on all three.

Pakistan and Turkey have not announced any attacks on the Iran-backed Houthis.

In October, the UK government announced it would deploy British fighter planes to help Saudi Arabia against the attacks.

Pakistan, Turkey agree to rapid deployment of forces in Saudi Arabia under Makkah pact Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

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