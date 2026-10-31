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Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Rises To 74,594

Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Rises To 74,594


Date: 2026-10-31 02:31:24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,594 martyrs, with another 175,834 people injured.

Medical sources reported today that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 6 martyrs and 26 injured people over the past 48 hours.

The sources said the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on October 11 has reached 1,580, with 5,711 people injured and 845 bodies recovered. They noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or lie on roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and rescue crews.

A further 18 martyrs have been added to the cumulative death toll following the verification and approval of their records by the martyrs' accreditation committee.

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The Peninsula

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