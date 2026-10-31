Police Investigate Stabbing In Chinatown-International District

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured an adult male early Saturday morning, in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

At about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they found man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had been involved in an altercation over a Lime scooter or bicycle. Witnesses were unsure which type of vehicle. The victim walked away, but the suspect approached him and stabbed him. The suspect then left northbound on 12th on the scooter or bike.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a gray ski mask and gray jacket. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation and will work to determine what led up to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-324400/West Precinct/K3

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