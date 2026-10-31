Why Strategists Think Trump Has Lost The War?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Admiral John Fozzei Miller, the former Commander of the US Fifth Fleet, will debunk strategists' and pundits' claims that President Trump has lost the war against Iran and offer a fresh perspective on Trump's eventual victory.
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