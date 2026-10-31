Data Residency Rules Reshape Payment Technology In Qatar And The Gulf

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's fast-growing digital payments market and tighter data rules across the Gulf are changing how payment providers set up their technology, with platforms increasingly installed inside each country rather than run from a single location abroad.

Data released by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) showed that total payment system transactions jumped 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) to QR106.81bn in July 2026, up from QR76.05bn a year earlier. Transaction volume grew 23% to 72.487mn.

The QCB's instant payment network, Fawran, more than doubled in value to QR6.80bn, while online e-commerce payments stood at QR4.21bn across 11.81mn transactions. By the end of 2025, 14 fintech entities were under the QCB's direct oversight, including nine payment service providers (PSPs), according to the central bank's 2025 annual report.

Rules differ from country to country

Every one of those payments carries customer information, and QCB rules set out where it must be kept the QCB's Data Handling and Protection Regulation, issued in February 2025, financial institutions supervised by the central bank must keep the main environment in which customers' personal and financial data is stored and processed inside the State of Qatar. Using an environment abroad requires the QCB's explicit approval.

Qatar is not alone. The Central Bank of the UAE requires licensed payment providers to store user and transaction data within the Emirates. At the same time, the Saudi Central Bank expects customer and payment data to remain in the Kingdom. Payment technology supplier Akurateco has published a comparison of the UAE, Saudi, and Qatari requirements.

For a provider working in more than one Gulf market, that means a separate set-up in each country.

One platform, installed in each market

The usual response is known in the industry as on-premises deployment: the payment platform runs on infrastructure the provider controls inside the country, rather than on a supplier's servers abroad. That can mean the provider's own servers, a private cloud or the local data center of a major cloud company.

Those cloud companies are not present in every Gulf state. Microsoft has run a cloud region in Doha since 2022, Oracle operates data centers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and Amazon Web Services has one in Bahrain. Providers therefore look for platforms that are not tied to a single cloud, an approach described as cloud-agnostic.

In Qatar, Doha-based TESS Payments, one of the nine PSPs supervised by the QCB, moved its platform to Microsoft Azure. At the same time, Saudi provider Dinero Pay uses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, according to case studies published by Akurateco, which supplies both.

Linking to local banks and cards

Within each country, the platform must connect to the banks and payment methods customers actually use. The industry term is payment orchestration: a single layer that sends each payment to the right bank or network.

Banks in the region commonly accept online card payments through Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) or Visa's Cybersource, so providers typically connect to both. Local schemes come on top: in Qatar the national NAPS network, which carries the QCB's Himyan card; in Saudi Arabia mada; in Kuwait KNET; and in Bahrain BenefitPay.

Running orchestration separately in each market allows a provider to follow that country's rules while offering merchants the same service across borders.

Licensing rather than building

Building such a platform in-house is a long and costly undertaking, and many providers license one instead.

Suppliers active in the region include US-based ACI Worldwide, which has offices in Riyadh and Dubai and offers public cloud, hybrid and software-as-a-service options, and Akurateco, whose payment orchestration platform is licensed by the QCB and the Saudi Central Bank and can be installed on dedicated infrastructure, in a private cloud or with a cloud provider of the client's choice.

With payment volumes still climbing, the question of where the data lives, and how each market is connected, is likely to remain on the agenda for Gulf payment providers.