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Trump Insults Norway Over Nobel Peace Prize Decision Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-31 02:16:23

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US President Donald Trump's description of Norway as a“shithouse country” has prompted a pointed response from its tourism agency, which is promoting the country's scenic public toilets after his attack over the Nobel Peace Prize.

Visit Norway has circulated a campaign highlighting unusual and picturesque lavatories under the slogan“Norway makes shithouses great again”, turning the president's remarks into an opportunity to advertise the country's landscapes. The response followed Trump's speech at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October.

Trump said he did not want immigrants from Norway entering the United States because he had been denied the Nobel Peace Prize. He also criticised the country in unusually explicit language, telling supporters:“Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually.”

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The Arabian Post

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