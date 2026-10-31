Trump Insults Norway Over Nobel Peace Prize Decision Arabian Post
Visit Norway has circulated a campaign highlighting unusual and picturesque lavatories under the slogan“Norway makes shithouses great again”, turning the president's remarks into an opportunity to advertise the country's landscapes. The response followed Trump's speech at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October.
Trump said he did not want immigrants from Norway entering the United States because he had been denied the Nobel Peace Prize. He also criticised the country in unusually explicit language, telling supporters:“Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment