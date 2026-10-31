Altman Holds Samsung Talks On AI And Chips Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman met senior Samsung executives in South Korea on Saturday as the companies pursue cooperation on artificial intelligence infrastructure amid mounting pressure on global memory chip supplies.

Samsung said approximately 50 executives from its electronics, financial services and biotechnology businesses attended the meeting at its human resources development centre in Yongin, south of Seoul. The discussions focused on how artificial intelligence could transform corporate strategy, operations and decision-making over the next decade.

The gathering brought Altman together with senior leaders including Jeon Young-hyun, vice-chairman and head of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division, and Roh Tae-moon, who leads its device experience business. Executives from Samsung SDI and Samsung Electro-Mechanics also participated.

Samsung described the session as part of its wider programme to prepare senior management for the adoption of artificial intelligence. Participants examined technological developments, potential commercial applications and opportunities emerging as businesses incorporate increasingly capable AI systems.

Altman told the executives that simply adopting artificial intelligence would not be sufficient to establish a lasting competitive advantage. Companies would instead need to use the technology to accelerate their work, improve products and respond more effectively to competition, he said.

The meeting came as OpenAI and Samsung Electronics work on plans for supplying memory semiconductors to large-scale AI infrastructure projects. Demand for high-bandwidth memory, used alongside advanced processors to run and train AI models, has placed growing pressure on manufacturers' production capacity.

Samsung Electronics is among the leading global producers of memory chips, alongside South Korea's SK hynix and US-based Micron Technology. High-bandwidth memory has become especially important for AI computing because it allows processors to access large volumes of data at high speeds.

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OpenAI's expanding computing requirements have consequently made relationships with chipmakers and data centre developers an important part of its infrastructure strategy. However, Samsung did not announce a new chip supply contract, investment commitment or production allocation following Saturday's discussions.

The companies had signed a letter of intent in October 2025 covering cooperation on global AI infrastructure. That arrangement included work towards supplying memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate initiative, which aims to develop substantial computing capacity for advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Other Samsung affiliates also entered discussions under the broader partnership. Samsung SDS agreed to explore AI data centres and enterprise services, while Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries pursued opportunities involving floating data centre facilities.

The agreements outlined areas for cooperation rather than establishing that all proposed facilities or supply arrangements had been completed. Neither company disclosed fresh financial terms at Saturday's meeting, leaving the precise scale and timetable of any additional commitments unspecified.

Altman's visit also included talks with SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won in Seoul. Executives from SK hynix and SK Telecom attended their luncheon meeting, placing another major South Korean memory supplier within the OpenAI chief's discussions during the trip.

The specific commercial terms of those talks were not disclosed. Potential cooperation involving high-bandwidth memory and AI data centres remained areas of interest, building on existing ties between OpenAI and SK Group.

For Samsung, the discussions combined its position as a semiconductor supplier with an internal push to use artificial intelligence across its businesses. The company has been expanding training for managers and employees, alongside efforts to introduce AI tools into routine workplace processes.

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Samsung said its leadership programme was intended to help executives understand how AI might affect organisational structures, management decisions and the skills needed to direct businesses as the technology develops.

Before the session, executives undertook practical training on generative AI applications, including methods for organising management information into searchable knowledge resources and applying the resulting material to decisions. Participants also exchanged examples of AI use within their respective businesses.

Samsung has been extending such instruction beyond its most senior leadership. Its programme covers approximately 2,300 executives, with the company targeting completion of broader employee training by February 2027.

The company is also establishing dedicated AI organisations within affiliates to develop strategies suited to their operations and support the deployment of data systems and models. Samsung plans to assess implementation across individual businesses as the programme progresses.

Altman travelled with OpenAI executives responsible for hardware, regional operations, sales and personnel. Samsung's semiconductor AI centre head Song Yong-ho was among those participating in the Yongin discussions. The event was held ahead of Samsung's annual November corporate anniversary.