Rubio Defends Russia's Place At G20 Table

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Russia's participation in the G20, saying Washington cannot help negotiate an end to the Ukraine war without talking to Moscow, while cautioning that a settlement was not imminent.

Speaking at the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, Rubio said that President Donald Trump viewed diplomatic engagement as a practical necessity.

Talking to a government did not mean endorsing its actions, he added.

"How can you have a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't have the ability to talk to both Russia and Ukraine?"

Rubio was responding to a question about criticism of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's participation and the prospect of President Vladimir Putin attending the G20 leaders' summit in Florida in December.

He said that Russia had not confirmed Putin's attendance.

He made no announcement about whether the Russian leader would travel to the summit.

Rubio said that keeping Moscow involved provided opportunities for it to hear from Washington and other governments.

The United States, he said, also maintained extensive contact with Ukraine.

"We talk to the Ukrainians plenty. We talk to them, as much, if not more than we talk to the Russian side, but we have to be able to talk to the Russian side."

He said Trump did not accept the argument that meeting someone necessarily legitimised that person or signalled agreement with everything they did.

Negotiations required interaction with the parties whose agreement was needed.

Beyond the war, Rubio cited Russia's nuclear arsenal as a reason to preserve communication.

Maintaining contact, he said, was important because of the danger of escalation if something went wrong.

He nevertheless offered a cautious assessment of efforts to end the fighting.

"So I mean, but I don't think anyone here is claiming that we're on the verge of a negotiated settlement."

Rubio said senior US figures were devoting substantial attention to Ukraine and Iran.

Washington would continue trying to secure an agreement, but he did not report a breakthrough from the Atlanta gathering.

Rubio added that he had spoken briefly with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov rather than held a formal meeting.

Their conversation included possible opportunities for the leaders to interact at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and attendance at the G20 summit, without firm commitments on the latter.

Asked separately whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could attend the Florida summit, Rubio said the decision rested with Trump.

He did not rule it out, particularly if attendance could produce a positive result, but announced no invitation.

Rubio described the war as destructive and costly for both countries.

He warned that the risks extended beyond the battlefield.

Disruption in the Black Sea, sabotage and drones entering Nato airspace could spread the consequences of the conflict, he said.

Washington's focus remained whether its ability to communicate with both sides could help produce a negotiated end.

Rubio said that European governments and other partners had encouraged the United States to remain engaged.

Russia remains a member of the G20, which brings together major advanced and emerging economies. Its participation in that forum is separate from the former G8, from which it was suspended in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea.