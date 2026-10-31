Deutsch de Chemiekatastrophe von Schweizerhalle jährt sich zum 40. Mal Original Read more: Chemiekatastrophe von Schweizerhalle jährt sich zum 40 Русский ru Исполнилось 40 лет с момента катастрофы в промзоне ((Швайцерхалле)) Read more: Исполнилось 40 лет с момента катастрофы в промзоне ((Швайцерха

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the early hours of November 1, 1986, a huge fire broke out in a warehouse belonging to the chemical company Sandoz near Basel. The Schweizerhalle accident was one of the biggest environmental disasters in Swiss history. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Schweizerhalle chemical disaster remembered 40 years on This content was published on October 31, 2026 - 11:34 7 minutes Keystone-SDA

At 5am, Basel Health Minister Remo Gysin was awakened by a strong chemical odour and the noise of police cars. Sirens echoed through Kleinbasel but not in Grossbasel, where the police had used loudspeakers to alert residents.

A few minutes later, Gysin, who was head of Basel's health department at the time, received a call from the crisis management team. By 6am, the all-clear had been given.

“From my point of view, that was too early. At that stage, it was still impossible to assess the full extent of the situation,” the former cantonal minister told the Keystone-SDA news agency 40 years later.

In fact, the disaster had already begun the day before. On October 31, shortly before midnight, railway staff observed black smoke coming from the Sandoz chemical plant. However, they did not report it, as they thought it was normal, according to the historian Jelena Stefanovic. At 12:19am, a police patrol car and a Sandoz employee became aware of what was happening at the same time.

The local radio station Radio Basilisk received initial reports from listeners at 12:30am. The station then provided continuous updates throughout the early hours of the morning, advising people to stay at home and keep windows and doors shut.

At the same time, the fire brigade was deployed for a major operation. Although 392 firefighters battled the flames, they were unable to bring the fire under control for a long time. Barrels exploded, which continually fuelled the blaze. The fire engulfed over a thousand tonnes of various chemicals.

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This content was published on Nov 1, 2006 A fire broke out at the Sandoz chemicals factory in Schweizerhalle near Basel on November 1, 1986, releasing a chemical cloud over the city and substances into the River Rhine. Thousands of river fish died and the effects were felt as far away as the Netherlands. (SF/swissinfo, 2006)

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