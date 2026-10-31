Govt Forms Six-Member Panel Committee To Review Regulations, Capital Needs And Digital Innovation In Banking Sector
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel will chair the six-member committee, which will include RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru, and former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan. The Joint Secretary (Banking), Department of Financial Services, will serve as Member Secretary.
The committee will submit its recommendations within six months.
The committee was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech for 2026-27.
Committee to Review Banking Regulations and Capital Needs
The committee will assess existing banking practices and prudential norms against global standards and prepare a roadmap for developing globally competitive Indian banks.
It will review the regulatory and legal frameworks governing banks, including Regional Rural Banks and cooperative banks, and recommend measures to improve efficiency and ease of banking.
It will also assess the long-term capital requirements of banks, Development Financial Institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies, including potential funding sources and mechanisms to support credit growth.
Another focus will be examining differences in the cost of capital for businesses and suggesting policy measures to encourage private investment and sustainable growth.
Focus on AI, Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion
The committee will prepare a roadmap for adopting artificial intelligence and digital innovation in banking, with safeguards against cyber risks. It will also recommend strategies for talent acquisition and workforce capacity building.
Additionally, it will review the Priority Sector Lending framework and Lead Bank Scheme to assess their effectiveness and coordination in promoting inclusive, balanced and data-driven credit delivery in line with changing economic priorities and financial inclusion goals.
The committee may also examine any other matter referred to it by the government.
(KNN Bureau)
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