Services Exports Rise 7.2% Yoy To USD 39.3 Bn In September, Down From 13.7% In August: RBI

MENAFN - KNN India)India's services exports increased 7.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to USD 39.305 billion in September 2026, although growth moderated from 13.7 per cent in August, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Services export receipts rose from USD 35.471 billion in August to USD 39.305 billion in September. The year-on-year growth rate, however, slowed from 13.7 per cent in August and 13.4 per cent in July.

Services imports also increased 12.6 per cent (YoY to USD 20.097 billion in September, compared with USD 18.934 billion in August. Import growth moderated from 21.4 per cent in August and 19.1 per cent in July.

India's services trade surplus stood at USD 19.208 billion in September, up from USD 16.537 billion in August, based on the RBI's export and import figures.

In July, services exports were recorded at USD 38.253 billion, while imports stood at USD 20.606 billion.

The data showed that both services exports and imports increased in September compared with August, even as their year-on-year growth rates slowed.

The RBI said figures for July to September 2026 are provisional, with year-on-year growth rates revised based on balance of payments statistics.

(KNN Bureau)

