Fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum Tops QAR 1 Billion In Sales, Doubles Last Year's Total

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum and its accompanying Cityscape exhibition generated more than QAR 1 billion in real estate sales, marking a 100 percent increase from last year.

According to a statement by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), the three-day forum and exhibition attracted 16,000 visitors to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), drawing a broad array of experts, investors, real estate developers and decision-makers.

The statement said strong attendance at the forum's main sessions, innovation platform, workshops and exhibition underscored growing interest in Qatar's real estate market and its investment opportunities, while reinforcing the forum's standing as a platform for dialogue, interchange of knowledge and substantive discussions on developments in Qatar's real estate sector and the wider region.

The forum highlighted Qatar's investment opportunities and legislative and regulatory advances that were instrumental in promoting transparency and bolstering investor confidence.

New real estate projects launched by participating exhibitors further underscored the market's growth potential, reflecting developers' efforts to deliver projects that meet investor aspirations and market needs.

The event further reinforced the State of Qatar's stature as a prime regional hub for real estate development, showcasing its experience in regulating the market and enhancing its investment appeal. It also provided a platform to exchange perspectives on advancing real estate practices and fostering cooperation among regulators, developers and investors, while supporting substantive discussions on economic and urban transformations and the region's investment outlook.

Alongside the main sessions, which examined the real estate sector's role in economic diversification and other key issues, Qatar University's (QU) architecture competition highlighted the next generation's role in shaping the sector's future through designs for mixed-use buildings. The competition featured outstanding student presentations evaluated by a judging panel.

The innovation platform also explored the development of real estate portfolios beyond the State of Qatar and the future of housing, bringing together industry experts and representatives of the Qatar Society of Engineers.

The program also featured a practical workshop on real estate valuation, alongside discussions on organizing asset data and strengthening oversight.

The Platform wrapped up with a discussion featuring Director of the Real Estate Investment Department at Aqarat, Mohammed Makki, on interpreting market indicators, bringing together regulatory perspectives, investment expertise and practical tools in a comprehensive program.