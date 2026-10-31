Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Under-Secretary-General For Safety And Security

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, along with ways to support and further develop them in service of shared priorities.

It also covered the outcomes of the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security's recent visit to Doha to participate in the Global Security Forum 2026, particularly her visit to Milipol Qatar 2026, hosted and organized by the Ministry of Interior.