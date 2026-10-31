Qatarenergy Sets Fuel Prices For November 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Saturday the diesel and gasoline prices for November 2026, with Diesel, Super Gasoline (95), and Premium Gasoline (91) prices remaining unchanged.
QatarEnergy set the prices for Diesel at QAR 2.05/liter, Super Gasoline (95) at QAR 2.10/liter, and Premium Gasoline (91) at QAR 1.95/liter, respectively.
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