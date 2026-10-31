Old Doha Port Completes Preparations To Launch Qatar Boat Show 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port announced that all preparations for the third edition of Qatar Boat Show 2026 are complete. Taking place from November 4 to 7, the show brings together some of the world's leading yacht and boat manufacturers and the region's top marine exhibitors.

In a statement today, the Old Doha Port said that the show pairs the latest yachts, marine innovations, fishing and diving equipment and marine products with daily film screenings presented by cultural partner Doha Film Institute, fireworks and drone shows, live music, distinctive dining experiences, including floating cafés, and luxury brand showcases.

On the water, visitors can step aboard vessels ranging from mega yachts and superyachts to smaller speed and fishing boats and see up close the design and craftsmanship behind each build. Around them, the program draws on the setting itself, a historic harbor where Qatar's maritime heritage meets a contemporary approach to luxury, design and hospitality.

This year's exhibitor line-up brings together some of the most recognized names in global yachting. GCC participation is up 30% on the previous edition. With 70% of exhibitors returning this year, the show continues to build lasting partnerships with leading names in the global marine industry.

Six exhibition areas bring together vessels, marine technology, equipment and lifestyle products. The Oceanic Display features mega yachts, superyachts and boats over 15 meters, while the Shoreline Display, the show's largest outdoor area, presents boats up to 35 feet alongside marine lifestyle products.

The GCC Pavilion showcases maritime innovation and heritage from across the Gulf. Equip Pro features marine equipment, technology and services, and Hooks & Reels offers fishing enthusiasts a selection of rods, reels, hooks and premium fishing gear.

Through its cultural partnership with Qatar Creates and Doha Film Institute, Qatar Boat Show's 3rd edition will include a daily film program featuring screenings by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers.

Each evening, Old Doha Port comes alive with fireworks, drone displays and pyrotechnics.