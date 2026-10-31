Qatar Updates Building Regulations To Preserve Architectural Heritage And Meet Changing Needs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is updating its building regulations to reflect the changing needs of families and society while preserving the country's architectural identity.

Pod_AlTanmiya on X quoted the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, HE Eng. Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ali, speaking on the NPC's Altanmiya podcast during a discussion titled“Qatari Architecture: Rooted in Heritage, Built for Today.”

Al Ali said Qatari architecture has a distinct and well-documented identity, which is preserved through specific projects and locations.

“Qatari architecture has a distinct, well-documented identity that we preserve in specific key projects and locations. However, as the needs of Qatari families and society have evolved, we updated our building regulations accordingly,” he said.

He explained that traditional Qatari buildings share a common architectural spirit while allowing diversity in their details and functional uses. The heritage identity is maintained in selected areas and developments rather than being imposed as a uniform style on all buildings.

The evolving regulations include the adoption of Qatari architectural styles to preserve the country's urban identity, the development of annexes and majlis spaces to meet changing family needs, and the introduction of technical and design requirements to accommodate people with disabilities.

These efforts align with the Third National Development Strategy's objective of improving quality of life.