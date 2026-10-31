Meteorology Department Forecasts Falling Temperatures, Better Chances Of Rain In November
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on Saturday forecast falling temperatures in November, along with improved chances of rainfall and an increased likelihood of thunderstorms.
In a social media post, QMD described November as a pre-winter month during which temperatures continue to decline.
The month records the second-highest number of thunderstorms after March, while prevailing winds are mostly northwesterly, according to the department's climate information for Doha.
The highest recorded temperature for November is 38°C, recorded in 1969, while the lowest was 11.8°C in 1963. The daily mean temperature is 29.6°C.
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