Meteorology Department Forecasts Falling Temperatures, Better Chances Of Rain In November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on Saturday forecast falling temperatures in November, along with improved chances of rainfall and an increased likelihood of thunderstorms.

In a social media post, QMD described November as a pre-winter month during which temperatures continue to decline.

The month records the second-highest number of thunderstorms after March, while prevailing winds are mostly northwesterly, according to the department's climate information for Doha.

The highest recorded temperature for November is 38°C, recorded in 1969, while the lowest was 11.8°C in 1963. The daily mean temperature is 29.6°C.