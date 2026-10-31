Five Cities Receive The 2026 Global Award For Sustainable Development In Cities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Five cities – Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Santiago de Cali (Colombia), Istanbul (Türkiye), Jingdezhen (China) and Katowice (Poland) – have received the 2026 Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award), in recognition of their efforts to advance inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development. The awards were presented during the opening ceremony of the 2026 global observance of World Cities Day in Fuzhou, China.

The Shanghai Award recognizes cities that demonstrate integrated approaches to sustainable urban development and localize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2026 cycle attracted 92 applications from 34 countries. The five winning cities were selected by an independent international jury against four key criteria: impact, innovation, sustainability and adaptability.

The awards were presented by UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, alongside Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The five winning cities demonstrate how integrated, locally driven strategies can address interconnected urban challenges while improving quality of life and advancing sustainable development:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was awarded for its integrated approach to urban transformation, combining adequate housing, green infrastructure, river restoration, safe and accessible mobility, and participatory governance to strengthen urban resilience and improve quality of life. Santiago de Cali, Colombia, earned recognition for its comprehensive habitat upgrading policy, which brings together housing, land tenure regularization, public services, ecological restoration, risk reduction and community participation to advance inclusive and resilient urban development. Istanbul, Türkiye, was recognized for its people-centred approach to urban regeneration, integrating earthquake resilience, safe and affordable housing, energy efficiency and heritage preservation while minimizing displacement and protecting local communities. Jingdezhen, China, received the award for its heritage-led urban regeneration, building on its porcelain-making legacy to foster cultural innovation and economic growth while advancing affordable housing, environmental sustainability and inclusive urban development. Katowice, Poland, was honoured for its transformation from a coal and steel centre into a green, smart and resilient city, combining urban regeneration, affordable housing, sustainable mobility, heritage preservation and inclusive governance.

Launch of the Shanghai Manual 2026 and Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report 2026

The ceremony also marked the launch of the Shanghai Manual 2026, a global knowledge resource showcasing practical approaches and innovative solutions to urban challenges. Featuring case studies from the five Shanghai Award-winning cities, the publication highlights experiences that can inform urban policymaking and help cities worldwide adapt and scale up solutions in their own contexts.

The Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report 2026 was also launched, highlighting the application of the index across five thematic areas: climate resilience, urban regeneration, urban governance, healthy cities and innovation-driven cities.

The Shanghai Award, the Shanghai Manual and the Shanghai Adapted Index are three initiatives developed under the partnership between UN-Habitat and China, focusing on urban development practices, knowledge exchange and the application of the SDGs.

Learn more

Cover photo: A view of Jingdezhen, China, one of the five cities awarded the 2026 Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award). © Shutterstock

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five cities receive the 2026 Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities News Provided By UN Human Settlements Program October 31, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.