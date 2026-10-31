Sardar Patel's Contribution To National Unity Remains Unforgettable: Tripura CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 31 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a towering symbol of national unity, solidarity and integrity, whose remarkable contribution to the integration of the country after Independence would always be remembered.

His firm determination and decisive leadership earned him the title of the 'Iron Man of India', Saha added.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme organised at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The programme began with the administration of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming the commitment to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said that Sardar Patel played a historic role in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union between 1947 and 1949. This challenging task was accomplished through his strong determination, farsightedness and decisive leadership, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas has been observed across the country on October 31 every year since 2014 to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and honour his contributions to nation-building. The observance aims to strengthen national unity and inspire citizens to safeguard the country's unity and integrity.

Highlighting India's rich diversity, Dr Saha said the country was home to people belonging to different languages, cultures, traditions and ways of life. Despite these differences, the spirit of unity in diversity remained the defining strength of the nation. "Unity in diversity is our strength. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the unity and integrity of the country," he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the people of Tripura to draw inspiration from the ideals and principles of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and reaffirm their commitment to upholding national unity, solidarity and integrity.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, MLAs Antara Sarkar Deb and Minarani Sarkar, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Tapas Roy, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and other senior officials were present at the programme.

As part of the observance, the Unity Run started from Swami Vivekananda Maidan and culminated at Umakanta Mini Stadium, with participants reaffirming the message of national unity and solidarity.