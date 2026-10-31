US Backs Poland's Place At G20 Table

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump believes Poland deserves a place at the G20 table, praising its economic and security progress while expressing hope that it would be invited back next year.

Speaking at the conclusion of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Rubio singled out the Polish delegation among the invited participants. He linked Poland's growing strength to the interests of the United States as an ally and partner.

“President Trump believes very strongly that Poland deserves a seat at this table of global leaders and we very much hope to see them and other strong nations on the rise invited back next year.”

Rubio's remarks signalled US support for Poland's continued participation. He did not announce a collective decision to grant it permanent membership or describe a process for changing the forum's composition.

His reference to an invitation next year also extended to other rising countries. He did not name them or outline criteria for their inclusion.

Rubio praised Poland's performance in both economic and security affairs. He said its progress reflected an emphasis on national interests and the welfare of its citizens.

“They are stronger, they are more robust as a nation, and America as an ally and a partner of Poland is therefore stronger as well.”

The endorsement came during his account of the Atlanta gathering and preparations for the G20 leaders' summit in Florida in December. Rubio said the US presidency had sought to focus the forum on its core economic purpose.

The foreign ministers' discussions covered energy, technology, supply chains and freedom of navigation. Rubio described these as interconnected challenges requiring governments to work together, even when they differed over the causes of problems or possible solutions.

He said the United States had used its presidency to pursue practical outcomes that would benefit Americans while also addressing issues affecting other countries.

Rubio thanked the invited participants for attending and praised fellow US Cabinet members who had led earlier ministerial meetings. He described the December summit, to be led by Trump, as the culmination of that work.

Despite his positive assessment of the gathering, Rubio acknowledged limits to the agreement among participants. Countries recognised threats to food security, critical minerals and maritime access, but had not reached universally accepted answers.

He argued that identifying shared problems was itself necessary for progress. Some countries represented at the meeting were already cooperating on supply chains and minerals, he said.

Asked about the practical economic benefits of the G20's work, Rubio cautioned against expecting immediate results. The discussions concerned issues that would influence economies over decades, including the availability and cost of energy and access to materials needed for technology.

The G20 was established in 1999 and began holding leaders' summits in 2008. It comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union. Host presidencies also invite guest countries to meetings; participation as a guest does not itself confer permanent membership.