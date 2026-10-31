US Keeps Iran Talks Open, Gives No Deadline

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic talks with Iran had never stopped, but declined to give a deadline or assess their progress, while saying President Donald Trump had not decided on further military action.

Speaking at the conclusion of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Rubio said Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution that addressed its security concerns. He accused Tehran of threatening commercial shipping and supporting armed groups destabilising the Middle East.

“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going both in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries.”

Rubio was responding to a question about how much time Washington would allow diplomacy before resuming military operations. He said decisions on timing rested with Trump and offered no assessment of whether an agreement was close.

“I'm not gonna characterise either the progress on those talks or any timeframe on it other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it.”

Any settlement would have to protect US national security and address the concerns that had led Washington into the confrontation, he said. He identified Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for regional armed groups as central issues.

Asked separately about possible new strikes, Rubio declined to discuss what the United States might do militarily. He said Trump preferred a peaceful outcome but remained confident in US military capabilities.

“We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision.”

Rubio's remarks paired the prospect of continued diplomacy with criticism of Iran's conduct at sea. He accused Tehran of openly targeting commercial vessels carrying cargo, oil and natural gas, saying such attacks threatened countries beyond the immediate conflict.

He said US forces were defending shipping against drones and missiles almost every night. Fuel movements, he said, were comparable to levels before the conflict, despite the continuing need for protection.

Rubio argued that threats to maritime trade also endangered food supplies. Disruption to the movement of energy, fertiliser and agricultural products could hurt countries far from the fighting, he said.

He acknowledged that G20 participants shared concerns about these problems but remained divided over how to resolve them. Recognising the danger did not amount to agreement on collective action.

Turning to Iran's regional influence, Rubio accused Tehran of supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis and militias challenging the Iraqi state. He said Washington viewed those activities as a security threat alongside the nuclear issue.

“So anywhere you turn, what you find is some Iranian proxy that's undermining the peace and stability of the Middle East.”

On Saudi Arabia, Rubio said the United States would continue to honour its defence commitments, particularly those involving defensive assistance. Washington remained in regular contact with Saudi leaders, including through conversations involving Trump, he said.

He declined to say whether the United States would undertake additional military operations, again leaving that decision to the president. He also welcomed other countries' participation in defending Saudi Arabia against attacks.