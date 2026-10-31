Bengal: Former Trinamool Congress Leader Held On Murder, Extortion Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Former Trinamool Congress leader Debraj Pal alias Debu from Mogra in Hooghly district was arrested again by the police on various charges, including murder and extortion, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a one-shot pistol was also found with him. During the previous Trinamool Congress era, he was involved in a murder case and was also jailed.

Debu, a resident of Tribeni Kalitala under Mogra police station, was once the president of Banshberia city Trinamool Congress unit. He has been involved in several controversies during the Trinamool era. He has a hotel next to STKK Road in Kalitala.

The police of Balagarh police station arrested Debu on Friday night from STKK Road. Before being produced in court on Saturday, his health was examined at Zirat Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Rural Hospital. The arrested person was produced in Chinsurah court, which remanded him to police custody.

According to a senior police officer, there are various cases against Debu, including murder and extortion.

Locals say that Debu distanced himself from the Trinamool party after serving time in jail. However, he was seen becoming active again since the last Assembly elections. He used to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in various election campaigns. This time, a case has been filed against Debu at the Mogra police station on charges of illegal possession of firearms. Police action is in view of that and also in connection with previous murder and extortion charges.

After the change of government in the state following the state Assembly election, a large number of Trinamool Congress leaders, former ministers and councillors were arrested by the police on various charges including extortion, assault, molestation and intimidation. In most of the cases, angry people threw eggs on those leaders while they were being escorted by the police. In several instances, people chanted the "thieves" slogan while throwing eggs at the arrested Trinamool Congress leaders.