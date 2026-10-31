MEBAA Show 2026 Highlights Growing Importance Of Inflight Connectivity As Passenger Expectations And Ownership Priorities Shift

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industry discussions set to focus on the technology, operational considerations and investment decisions shaping inflight connectivity Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Aircraft owners and operators are seriously assessing how connectivity systems meet their operational requirements, aircraft missions and long-term investment priorities as passenger expectations on reliable onboard internet access have made inflight connectivity an increasingly important consideration in business aviation.

These developments will be among the topics explored at the 11th edition of MEBAA Show 2026, taking place from 8–10 December at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai.

MEBAA Show will bring the business aviation community and stakeholders together in Dubai to highlight developments and technologies shaping the sector, providing a relevant platform for discussion among aircraft manufacturers, operators, charter companies, FBOs, MRO providers and technology innovators from more than 100 countries.

As business aviation evolves, connectivity decisions extend beyond headline download speeds. Aircraft suitability, network coverage, cybersecurity, reliability, lifecycle costs and future upgrade options are all important considerations when selecting a system.

The growing importance of connectivity reflects changing expectations in the cabin, as well as the need for dependable communications to support flight operations. According to industry observations, operators serving the Middle East have seen the number of connected devices on board increase from around six to more than 30 on some flights.

The result is a more demanding environment for connectivity providers, with solutions needing to accommodate multiple users and devices while delivering performance appropriate to the aircraft and its intended use.

Caroline Cresp, Managing Director, Lunajets Dubai, says:“Over the past two years, we've seen onboard Wi-Fi evolve from a 'nice to have' into an increasingly important consideration for charter clients across the region. Passengers expect reliable, high-speed connectivity that allows them to work, join video calls, and stay productive throughout their journey, even on shorter flights. Connectivity influences aircraft selection, particularly for clients with demanding schedules. This reflects a broader shift towards viewing connectivity as an essential part of the private aviation experience.”

Simon Cooper, Head of Sales & Marketing at Gama Aviation-owned charter broker Hunt & Palmer, echoes such observation:“Our clients' perception of onboard Wi-Fi has shifted dramatically. It is no longer just a desirable amenity, but a strict non-negotiable requirement, regardless of flight duration.”

Such increasing requirements from business aviation customers have consequently resulted in a growing demand for inflight connectivity upgrades from business aviation aircraft owners.

Glyn Tookey, Regional Director, EMEA & India at Duncan Aviation, says:“We continue to see strong demand for inflight connectivity upgrades across a wide range of aircraft make and models. Based on the activity we are seeing today, we expect that demand to remain strong well into 2027 and 2028.”

Nate Klenke, Modifications Sales Manager at Duncan Aviation, further explains that such upgrades often occur during scheduled maintenance of the aircraft.

“Many operators are taking advantage of scheduled maintenance events to incorporate connectivity upgrades and minimize additional aircraft downtime,” Klenke says.“At the same time, we also continue to perform a significant number of connectivity installations as stand-alone modification events. We do have a healthy backlog of connectivity projects.”

The expansion of connectivity options has given operators and aircraft owners more systems to evaluate. Geostationary (GEO) satellite networks using Ku- and Ka-band services offer established connectivity options, while Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations have introduced alternatives characterised by lower latency and high-speed broadband capabilities.

However, selecting the right solution requires consideration of the complete operating environment, rather than performance specifications alone.

“It's important to look beyond headline speeds to the aircraft's real mission, consistency and cybersecurity vigilance, long-term costs and upgrade paths, as well as the support behind the system,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.

These considerations are particularly relevant as connectivity becomes a factor in aircraft selection, cabin experience and the longer-term value proposition for owners and operators.

Advances in antenna technology are also expanding the range of aircraft that can access satellite-based connectivity. Electronically steered antennas are helping bring broadband solutions to smaller business jets and turboprops, broadening the options available to operators beyond the large-cabin segment.

One example is Gogo Galileo HDX, which uses Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO network and is specified by Gogo to deliver speeds of up to 60 Mbps. The system is intended for smaller aircraft, including the Pilatus PC-12 and PC-24, Embraer Phenom 300 and selected Cessna Citation models.

Dubai-based aircraft management and charter operator Action Aviation was the first customer to have a Gogo Galileo FDX antenna installed aboard a Boeing Business Jet in the Middle East.

“We've had 15 to 20 devices online, all streaming, and it's been flawless. The Gogo system is even better than what I have at home,” Action's CEO Mark Butler says. “The ability to stay connected at any stage of flight is essential for today's business aviation clientele. Whether it's holding face-to-face video meetings, or communicating in real time, passengers expect connectivity that is fast, reliable and seamless.”

Connectivity providers are continuing to develop systems designed to improve network availability and performance across different flight environments.

Honeywell Aerospace's JetWave X satellite communications platform, for example, is designed around a multi-network architecture that communicates across multiple Ka-band satellite constellations and can transition between available satellite connections. Honeywell has outlined certification targets across a range of business aircraft, from the Bombardier Challenger family to larger-cabin aircraft.

Such developments underline the importance of considering not only current connectivity requirements but also the potential to adapt systems as network capabilities, aircraft missions and passenger expectations evolve.

For owners and operators, the decision increasingly involves balancing the desired onboard experience with aircraft compatibility, installation requirements, service availability and long-term costs.

Connectivity is also becoming a more prominent consideration for aircraft principals, who may have a direct interest in the passenger experience, aircraft specification and the long-term value of their investment.

A survey conducted by Viasat in collaboration with Corporate Jet Investor found that 99% of surveyed principals said they were at least somewhat involved in connectivity decisions, while 43% described themselves as actively or decisively involved. These findings suggest that connectivity decisions are increasingly extending beyond technical and operational teams.

“Connectivity can no longer be sold, specified, or defended without the Principal in mind,” says Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's Vice President for OEMs, Partners and Fleets, Business Aviation.

This shift places greater emphasis on aligning technical decisions with the expectations of those who own, charter or regularly use the aircraft. Connectivity is no longer solely a question of which system can be installed; it is also a question of how the investment supports the intended use of the aircraft and the experience it delivers.

As connectivity technologies continue to develop, business aviation stakeholders face a broader set of decisions involving passenger expectations, operational requirements, security and investment.

“There is no question connectivity has become a normal expectation in corporate aviation,” says Steve Varsano, President of Flexjet and founder of The Jet Business. “You may just get away without high-speed WiFi on shorter flights. However, for longer flights, the world is moving and progress is ramping up at speeds far quicker than the past.”

Varsano will be a featured speaker at BizAv Talks, the flagship conference of MEBAA Show 2026. Taking the stage on Day 1, Tuesday, 8 December, he will share his experience and unique insights into the exciting transformation and future opportunities shaping the business aviation industry.

Through its exhibition and BizAv Talks programme (, MEBAA Show 2026 offers an opportunity to examine how emerging technologies are influencing aircraft operations and ownership decisions, including the evolving role of inflight connectivity.

In addition, BizAv Talks will explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping business aviation, from financing and infrastructure to sustainability, innovation, and future growth.