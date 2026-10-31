Delhi Food Safety Department Launches Intense Crackdown On Adulteration

Delhi Launches Major Food Safety Crackdown

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi Food Safety Department has carried out 30 enforcement actions over the last two months, with 85 of the 290 food samples collected during the period found unsafe or substandard, as part of an intensified crackdown on food adulteration across the national capital.

The enforcement drive, conducted on the instructions of Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, focused on commonly consumed food products, including ghee, paneer, khoya and sweets, particularly in wholesale markets. During the drive, more than 4,000 kg of adulterated food was destroyed.

Scope of Enforcement and Inspections

In a separate action in Nihal Vihar, officials detected 12 unlicensed sweet-making units and destroyed around 400 kg of sweets. The department also extended its inspections to restaurants, banquet halls, clubs, retail outlets and dark stores associated with online delivery and quick-commerce platforms.

Food sellers operating through social media platforms such were also brought under the inspection drive. Hospital kitchens were similarly inspected as part of efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring.

Festive Season Vigilance

During the Navratri period, officials conducted checks on fasting-related food products, including kuttu atta, samak rice, singhara atta and sabudana, to ensure compliance with food safety standards. The department also took enforcement action on complaints received through the Chief Minister's Jansunwai platform.

In another inspection drive, seven bakeries were inspected, and 10 food samples were collected for examination. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that ensuring food safety remained a public health priority and warned against any compromise in enforcement. "Food safety is a public health priority, and there will be no compromise. Vigilance will continue, especially in festive and wedding seasons," the minister said.

The department's intensified inspections are aimed at curbing food adulteration and ensuring the availability of safe food products, particularly during periods of increased demand such as festivals and the wedding season. (ANI)

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