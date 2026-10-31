Kozhikode: Moving Bus Goes Up In Flames After Tyre Catches Fire! Read On

A private bus carrying several passengers, including students, narrowly escaped a major accident after one of its tyres suddenly burst and caught fire at Kaypanachi in Kozhikode's Nadapuram. The incident occurred around 9:30 am on the Nadapuram-Thalassery state highway on Thursday while the bus was travelling from Nadapuram to Thalassery.

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The sudden burst caused flames to spread from the tyre, triggering panic among passengers inside the moving vehicle. Several students and other passengers were on board when the incident took place. Following the fire, passengers and local residents immediately joined hands to carry out the initial rescue operations and help control the situation.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Nadapuram and Panur rushed to the spot shortly after receiving information about the incident. The fire force teams subsequently managed to completely extinguish the flames and prevent the situation from escalating further.

The quick response from passengers, local residents and emergency personnel helped avert what could have turned into a major tragedy. No further details regarding injuries or damage have been reported so far.