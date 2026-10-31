Bihar: Students Clash Over Firecrackers Bursting At Motihari Engineering College Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) A clash broke out between junior and senior students at the Motihari College of Engineering on Saturday, leaving several students reportedly injured.

The dispute, which began on Friday night over the bursting of firecrackers, escalated into violence and created tension on the college campus.

According to an official, some students were bursting firecrackers near the junior students' hostel on Friday night.

Fourth-semester students, who were preparing for or appearing in examinations, objected to the noise. An argument followed, which gradually escalated into a confrontation between the two groups.

Both sides have accused each other of physical assault. There were also reports of vandalism inside the hostel.

The situation had become tense enough for the police to be called to the campus on Friday night.

As tensions escalated again on Saturday, the college administration alerted the police.

A team led by Probationary DSP Abhishek Kumar and Mufassil police station SHO Amit Kumar, accompanied by armed personnel, reached the campus and brought the situation under control.

The police called students from both groups to a conference hall, heard their grievances and counselled them to maintain peace.

Before the police arrived, the college administration had also attempted to defuse the tension by moving junior students inside the academic building, while senior students remained outside.

The juniors alleged that they were staging a protest in front of the college building on Saturday morning when seniors attacked them again. The senior students denied the allegation.

College Principal Prof. Navneet Kumar said the incident was a dispute between students and did not involve ragging.

He said the students had been pacified and the junior students were sent home. The hostel was also vacated.

Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said orders had been issued to register an FIR.

He said the incident would be investigated by the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the DSP, and the role of the college administration would also be examined. Action would be taken if any negligence was found.

The situation on the campus is currently calm, with police keeping a close watch. The police have warned both groups that anyone attempting to disturb peace or escalate the dispute would face legal action.