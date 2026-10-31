Chidambaram Terms Opposition Public Impeachment Move As Historic Event

Chidambaram Hails Historic Public Impeachment Drive

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday described the Opposition's public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a“historic and unprecedented event”. In a post on X, Chidambaram said MPs belonging to Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with civil society organisations and students, had gathered in the garden of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence to address the people.

“Today's public impeachment of Mr Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, was a historic and unprecedented event. MPs belonging to the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and civil society organisations and students, had perforce to gather in the garden of Mr Kharge's official residence and speak to the people. Which they did,” he wrote.

Voices of the Resurgent Opposition

Today's public impeachment of Mr Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, was a historic and unprecedented event. MPs belonging to the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and civil society organisations and students, had perforce to gather in the garden of Mr Kharge's official residence and speak to the people. WhIch they did. They spoke loud and clear, eloquently, cogently and passionately. The voices that were heard today will echo and re-echo throughout the country. I am sorry for those who continue to be under the illusion that 'god is in heaven and all's well with the world'. Open your eyes and ears: what is being dismantled by the RSS and the BJP is the carefully constructed free, democratic, secular, and liberal Constitution and country. The gathering today is a united and resurgent front of the people, political parties and civil society organisations that are determined to resist these destructive forces and protect the Constitution and the country - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 31, 2026

He said the participants had spoken“loud and clear, eloquently, cogently and passionately”, adding that their voices would echo throughout the country.“They spoke loud and clear, eloquently, cogently and passionately. The voices that were heard today will echo and re-echo throughout the country,” Chidambaram wrote.

Criticism of RSS and BJP Ideology

Chidambaram also criticised those who believed that everything was well in the country, alleging that the RSS and the BJP were dismantling the free, democratic, secular and liberal Constitution and the country.“I am sorry for those who continue to be under the illusion that 'god is in heaven, and all's well with the world Open your eyes and ears: what is being dismantled by the RSS and the BJP is the carefully constructed free, democratic, secular, and liberal Constitution and country,” he wrote.

Describing the gathering as a united and resurgent front, he said people, political parties and civil society organisations were determined to resist what he called destructive forces and protect the Constitution and the country.“The gathering today is a united and resurgent front of the people, political parties and civil society organisations that are determined to resist these destructive forces and protect the Constitution and the country,” he added.

INDIA bloc on Saturday passed a symbolic motion seeking the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during a mock Parliament organised in the national capital. The impeachment programme triggered a sharp political confrontation between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi warning that the Opposition would not let the CEC "escape", while BJP leaders dismissed the exercise as "melodrama" and defended the constitutional protection available to the country's top constitutional authorities. (ANI)

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