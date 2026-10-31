Aruvikkara: Thieves Return Stolen Ladder With Apology Note! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: Thieves returned a stolen ladder along with an apology letter. This interesting incident happened at Vattakulam near Aruvikkara. A brand new aluminum ladder was stolen from a shop named M.K. Power Tools on October 27. The shop owner, Anwar, noticed the missing ladder on Thursday. He then checked the shop's CCTV footage and found out about the theft. A three-member gang on a bike stole the ladder kept outside the shop. This happened in the afternoon when Anwar and his wife Jaseena went home for lunch. Anwar immediately filed a complaint with the Aruvikkara police. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the theft spread widely in local WhatsApp groups in Aruvikkara.

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The thieves got scared after the video went viral and the police investigation picked up pace. They secretly returned the ladder in front of the shop yesterday, left an apology letter with it, and ran away. The letter read, "Brother, sorry... we made a mistake. Our life is between the devil and the deep sea. We are on the verge of suicide. Please do not make this viral." The CCTV footage showed that the thieves arrived wearing helmets on a bike with covered number plates. The thieves returned the stolen ladder and wrote an apology, but the police have decided to go ahead with legal action.

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