Trick, Treat Or Illegal Product? California Keeps Cracking Down On Dangerous Products Hiding In Plain Sight

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) California's enforcement efforts are focused on three areas where bad actors have used misleading packaging, marketing or regulatory gaps to sell products outside the state's safeguards.

“Kratom-derived substances like 7-OH and synthetic compounds like MGM-15 have been associated with addiction, overdose, and death, and consumers should not assume these products are safe alternatives to opioids or other drugs,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer.“We urge Californians to protect yourself and your loved ones by avoiding using 7-OH and kratom-related products.”

California has taken aggressive action against intoxicating hemp products marketed and sold outside the state's regulated cannabis marketplace.

The state's emergency regulations prohibit industrial hemp food, beverages and dietary products intended for human consumption from containing detectable THC or other intoxicating cannabinoids per serving. The regulations also prohibit sales to people under 21 and limit packages to five servings.

Since enforcement efforts began, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has:

Conducted 24,590 visits Removed 7,403 products from shelves Reported a 99.36% compliance rate among licensees

The Governor also signed Assembly Bill 8 (Aguiar-Curry) in 2025, which applies to intoxicating hemp the same rules that apply to cannabis. Assembly Bill 8 establishes clear rules for industry, protects kids by keeping these products out of their hands, and creates tools for state and local enforcement partners to go after unlawful products. These actions followed reports of intoxicating hemp beverages, gummies and other products appearing in retail settings, sometimes in packaging that could attract young people.

Kratom-derived substances like 7-OH products and synthetic compounds like MGM-15 pose a real and potentially deadly public health threat. They are often marketed as health-conscious supplements, but its contents are anything but that. These products can contain potent substances, and consumers may not know what they are actually taking.

California is taking aggressive action against illegal kratom and 7-OH products, including products that may be deceptively marketed or labeled as ordinary supplements.

To date, the California Department of Public Health has embargoed or destroyed approximately $ 10 million worth of kratom and 7-OH products. The department is targeting products and raw materials at retail locations and manufacturing facilities, while pursuing legal action against manufacturers and coordinating with state enforcement partners.

Since enforcement efforts began, ABC has:

Conducted 9,209 visits Removed 8,230 products from shelves Reported a 97.97% compliance rate among the locations it has visited

“Kratom-derived substances like 7-OH and synthetic compounds like MGM-15 have been associated with addiction, overdose, and death, and consumers should not assume these products are safe alternatives to opioids or other drugs,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan.“We urge Californians to protect yourself and your loved ones by avoiding using 7-OH and kratom-related products.”

California is targeting illegal cannabis operations that threaten public safety, harm the environment and undermine licensed businesses that follow the rules.

Since the Governor established California's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force in 2022 to strengthen coordination among state, local and federal agencies working to combat California's illicit cannabis market, enforcement has resulted in:

$1.47+ billion in estimated illicit cannabis seized or destroyed 896,514 pounds of illicit cannabis seized or destroyed 1,441,826 cannabis plants eradicated

The state is also strengthening protections in the legal market. Governor Newsom recently signed AB 2249, authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, to clarify and strengthen restrictions on cannabis packaging, labeling, advertising and marketing that may appeal to children-including cartoon imagery and packaging that mimics products primarily marketed to kids.

Ultimately, Californians should keep an eye out this Halloween – ensuring that the cannabis they buy is legal, the hemp they consume has no detectable THC or other intoxicating cannabinoids, and they stay away entirely from Kratom.

California's approach combines strong regulation, coordinated enforcement and accountability. State agencies-including the Department of Cannabis Control, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Public Health, Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services-are working with local and federal partners to address illegal products and the businesses behind them.

This Halloween, Californians should remember – don't judge a product by its costume. Know what you're buying, keep intoxicating products away from children, and purchase cannabis only from licensed retailers.

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Trick, treat or illegal product? California keeps cracking down on dangerous products hiding in plain sight News Provided By October 31, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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