CM Bhupendra Patel Leads Grand Run For Unity Event In Vadodara Today

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Celebrations in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of the Iron Man and Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, grand celebration of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2026' and 'Run for Unity' was organised today at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara. The event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and witnessed great enthusiasm and a strong spirit of patriotism among the participants.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at Navlakhi Ground at 7:00 AM, was accorded a grand welcome with a Guard of Honour accompanied by the melodious tunes of the police band. Thereafter, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Following the National Anthem, the Police Commissioner of Vadodara City administered the pledge of national unity to all the citizens and students present.

Run for Unity and Public Participation

Chief Minister Patel flagged off the 'Run for Unity' and also actively participated in the run. His presence inspired the citizens and youth, filling the event with great energy and enthusiasm. In particular, the youth participated with placards carrying the slogan "Say No To Drugs, Say Yes To Life", spreading the message of a drug-free society and creating greater awareness about health and well-being.

Organised on the theme of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat', the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, public representatives and office-bearers, officials, employees, yoga volunteers and college students, all joining with a spirit of national integrity and firm commitment.

Commemorating Sardar Patel

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India. The day underscores the importance of maintaining the sovereignty, peace and integrity of the nation, encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to unity in diversity. (ANI)

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