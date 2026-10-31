Kapil Sibal Claims Strong Resentment Against Modi Govt Ahead Of Rally

Opposition Alleges Public Resentment Against Modi Government

Rajya Sabha MP & Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Saturday said there is a strong resentment against the Modi government which will be seen during tomorrow's INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Speaking to ANI, following the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he said for the past 12 years, the opposition has not been able to present its views to the people of this country.

"In Parliament, they refuse to listen; they don't bring up our issues, nor do they allow for any debate or discussion. If we approach Gyanesh Kumar, he just tells us to "get out." Nothing happens when we go to the President, and in the courts, no verdicts are delivered-so, where are we supposed to go? For the first time in 12 years, we have finally been heard. People have come to believe that elections can no longer be conducted in this manner. Tomorrow, at Ramlila Maidan, you will see for yourselves the depth of the public's resentment toward this government," Sibal told ANI.

Concerns Over Electoral Processes and Voter Deletion

Opposition Voices Public Grievances

After the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment, JMM MP Mahua Majhi said the role of the opposition is to voice the concerns of the public and convey them to the ruling party. "If the ruling party chooses to turn a deaf ear while the public suffers-for instance, with the names of millions of people being struck off from voter records-then we must speak up. Today, we heard accounts: one person was declared dead while still alive; another, a single mother working to support her daughter, is forced to run from pillar to post between government offices, all while losing out on her daily earnings. We want the central government to pay attention to this and rectify these injustices," she told ANI.

The INDIA bloc on Saturday passed a symbolic motion seeking the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during a mock Parliament organised in the national capital. The impeachment programme triggered a sharp political confrontation between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi warning that the Opposition would not let the CEC "escape", while BJP leaders dismissed the exercise as "melodrama" and defended the constitutional protection available to the country's top constitutional authorities.

The symbolic public impeachment programme, presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar, witnessed participation from leaders of several INDIA bloc parties, who accused the Election Commission of undermining democratic principles through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged deletion of genuine voters' names. (ANI)

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