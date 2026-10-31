Jordan Seizes 9 Automatic Firearms Smuggled Into Karak Governorate Using Thermal Balloon
Jordan Police received a report about a suspicious bag found in the Muhy area of Karak Governorate, according to the General Security Directorate spokesperson. Officers from the Karak Police Department rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, while specialists examined the bag.Recommended For You
The inspection uncovered nine automatic firearms and location-tracking devices inside. The items had been transported using a thermal balloon and were seized, Jordan Public Security Directorate said,
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Investigations into the incident are ongoing.ALSO READ
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