Ideavo Makes Full-Stack AI App Builder Free Forever, Eliminating Credit Markups

Bangalore, Karnataka, India - October 31, 2026 - Ideavo announced today that its AI-powered full-stack application builder is now available completely free. The move gives startup founders, independent software engineers, product managers, digital agencies, and non-technical creators full access to production-grade software creation tools without platform subscription fees or credit limits.

Rather than reselling artificial intelligence access through marked-up platform credits, Ideavo separates software creation tools from model computation costs. Users connect their existing API keys or accounts from providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, OpenRouter, OpenCode, Kimi, and others. Builders pay their chosen AI providers directly at direct rates, eliminating hidden platform surcharges.

The decision directly addresses a growing friction point across the software industry. Many creators already pay monthly subscriptions or direct API bills to major foundation model companies. Traditional AI development platforms like Lovable, Replit, Base44, and Emergent typically bundle access into proprietary credit pools, reselling compute at higher rates. When users exhaust these allowances, development halts until they buy expensive top-up packages.

Ideavo removes this bottleneck entirely. Large AI providers subsidize model execution at a scale that independent software products cannot match. Rather than offering short-term promotional credits or masking costs inside expensive pricing tiers, Ideavo provides a free development environment where users select the exact models that match their performance requirements and budget.

“AI app builders often charge customers a second time for intelligence they may already be paying for. We decided to take a different path,” said Siddhant Choudhary, founder of Ideavo and a former Microsoft engineer.“Ideavo provides the environment for turning ideas into real software, while builders remain free to choose their preferred AI provider, subscription, and cost structure. The platform gives more people the freedom to build websites or mobile apps without worrying about platform credits running out, because it's free.”

On Ideavo, builders can launch unlimited projects and access every platform feature without paywalls. The system includes community support alongside full bring-your-own-key and direct subscription connectivity. Users can switch between free and paid AI models at will, avoiding single-vendor lock-in.

The platform turns natural language descriptions into complete applications. Users can create websites, mobile applications, full-stack web applications, internal operational tools, interactive dashboards, games, SaaS products, automated workflows, and minimum viable products (MVPs).

Ideavo handles the entire technical stack. It writes interface code, configures backend logic, establishes databases, integrates user authentication, sets up payment systems, and connects third-party APIs. Users can design visually, edit components directly, import existing codebases, export work directly to GitHub repositories, and deploy finished software to production. Builders maintain total ownership and control of their source code, preventing platform capture.

The company has expanded rapidly ahead of this pricing transition. Ideavo currently serves more than 100,000 active users and generates $2 million in annual recurring revenue, supported by a lean core team of 10 people.

By removing subscription barriers, Ideavo aims to make software production accessible to early-stage teams and individual builders who need long-term economic transparency. Software teams can now iterate, test, and deploy applications without artificial usage caps or recurring software seat charges.

Builders can start creating applications at .

About Ideavo

Ideavo is a free AI-powered full-stack application builder founded by former Microsoft engineer Siddhant Choudhary. The platform allows founders, developers, agencies, and non-technical creators to turn plain-English descriptions into production-ready web applications, mobile apps, internal tools, and games. With a focus on developer autonomy, Ideavo offers unmetered project creation, complete source-code ownership, direct GitHub synchronization, and a bring-your-own-model infrastructure that eliminates AI credit markups.