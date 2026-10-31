New Designer Engagement Rings: Whiteflash Adds New Tacori And Verragio Bridal Settings

Houston, TX – October 31, 2026 – New designer engagement rings from Tacori and Verragio have been added to the Whiteflash bridal inventory. The new collection gives couples more ways to build a bridal look around the diamond shape they prefer, with options ranging from emerald-cut and oval settings to round-center three-stone designs, matching bands, and a complete wedding set.

“An engagement ring must work with the diamond it holds, and the wedding band it sits beside. These Tacori and Verragio designs give shoppers more choices for building bridal sets that are beautiful and harmonious,” said Eliezer Eber, COO of Whiteflash.

Tacori Designs

The Tacori additions span several styles. A platinum Founder's Collection ring has a 6 mm band with milgrain Crescent detailing and is made for an emerald-cut center diamond. Another Founder's Collection ring is crafted in 18k yellow gold for an oval diamond. A platinum design includes a 360-degree hidden bloom beneath the oval center, while another combines a cathedral foundation with hidden diamonds and Founder's Crescent Fabric.

The Sculpted Crescent ring uses six marquise-cut side stones around an oval center. The additions also include Dantela and Simply Tacori styles for customers who prefer lace-like diamond detail or a slimmer solitaire profile. The full Tacori engagement ring collection includes more of these signature styles.

The new Tacori wedding bands include a platinum Dantela wedding ring with French pavé across half of the band and Dantela Crescent Fabric along its inner face. An 18k yellow gold Founder's Collection band carries diamond detail halfway around its 1.7 mm profile. A platinum Founder's Collection band has 0.44 carat total weight of G-VS diamonds and Founder's Crescent Fabric detail.

Verragio Designs

The Verragio additions include an engagement ring in 14k yellow gold, made for an emerald-cut center diamond. The same design is also available with a matching contoured wedding band, and as a complete wedding set. Another 14k yellow gold Verragio design has emerald-cut accent diamonds along the band and a hidden halo of round melee diamonds around a round center.

The oval-centered designs include two Verragio settings, while two three-stone designs place side diamonds beside the center. These pieces join the broader Verragio engagement ring collection.

Production Information

Most of the Tacori settings have an 18-business-day production time, while the Verragio examples reviewed have a 23-business-day production time. Center diamonds are sold separately from the settings.

The new bands join Whiteflash's wider wedding rings catalogue. Customers can contact Whiteflash for help pairing a designer setting with a high quality certified diamond.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for scientific light-performance analysis, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Based in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele and is an authorized retailer for premium bridal designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche. Whiteflash offers the Lifetime Upgrade Program on A CUT ABOVE® diamonds. Learn more at Whiteflash.