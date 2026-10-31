CD Bioglyco Expands Lipidomics Analysis Service With Targeted And Untargeted Lipid Profiling

MENAFN - GetNews)CD BioGlyco announced it has expanded the services offered through its Lipidomics Analysis Service. Researchers in academia, pharmaceuticals, and clinical research can now access targeted and untargeted lipid profiling services. The service combines UPLC-ESI-MS/MS with the LipidSearch pipeline to identify and classify lipids across multiple categories. Results are reported at both the class level and the molecular-species level, enabling researchers to generate unbiased qualitative lipid maps for analyzing membrane-bound proteins and to identify disease biomarkers.

The service provides end-to-end lipidomics-from lipid extraction and separation to high-resolution mass spectrometry-and reports results at the molecular-species level. For each sample, clients receive a report containing class- and species-level lipid maps. The report lists all detected lipid species with their masses and confidence scores, and provides quantitative results that are normalized and comparable across samples. In addition, the service performs targeted analyses of neutral lipids, oxidized lipids, fatty acyls, glycerolipids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, and sterols.

What differentiates CD BioGlyco's service from others is the integration of its core glycobiology and lipidomics expertise. This allows researchers to analyze glycolipids, including glycosphingolipids -analyses that few other service providers offer. Together, these capabilities position the service as a trusted resource for academic and biotech laboratories worldwide.

A 2024 study published in Crystals utilized CD BioGlyco's UPLC-ESI-MS/MS-based lipid analysis service to characterize phospholipid profiles of purified neuronal nicotinic α4β2 receptors. The study, authored by Villalobos-Santos et al., reported a lipid analysis using UPLC-ESI MS/MS that revealed a profile necessary for preserving protein integrity and promoting diffusion across the lipidic cubic phase (LCP). The researchers concluded that their findings lay the groundwork for further optimization of membrane protein crystallization in polarized in meso phases. [1]

"Lipid composition affects protein stability and drug formulation, and plays an important role in biology and disease; yet it is largely ignored in structural and basic biomedical research," said Anna, project leader at CD BioGlyco. "Through our Lipidomics Analysis Services, we hope to help scientists gain such insights more quickly and easily, and to facilitate the journey from their laboratory sample to published data."

CD BioGlyco's Lipidomics Analysis Services cover various research fields, including drug discovery, neuroscience, membrane protein crystallography, food science, and biomarker research, as well as glycosphingolipid and glycolipid analysis. The services are for research use only.

About CD BioGlyco

CD BioGlyco is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering glycobiology-related products and services. The company provides custom synthesis, glycomics, glycoproteomics, glycoengineering, and lipidomics solutions to researchers worldwide, supporting academic and biotech laboratories with high-quality products, advanced technology platforms, and responsive technical support.

Source

Villalobos-Santos, J.C., Carrasquillo-Rivera, M., Rodríguez-Cordero, J.A., Quesada, O., & Lasalde-Dominicci, J.A. (2024). "Insights into Crystallization of Neuronal Nicotinic α4β2 Receptor in Polarized Lipid Matrices." Crystals, 14(10), 889. DOI: 10.3390/cryst14100889.