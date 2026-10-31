Txone Networks Extends Enterprise Vulnerability Management Into OT With Servicenow Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) Integration brings OT vulnerability findings into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response, letting organizations apply mature enterprise remediation processes to the half of the estate that has had the least visibility.

Taipei - October 31st, 2026 - TXOne Networks today announced the availability of Vulnerability Response Integration for TXOne on the ServiceNow Store. The application delivers OT vulnerability findings from TXOne SenninOne into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response, where organizations can manage them through the same workflows they already use for the rest of their environment.

Most industrial organizations manage IT vulnerabilities well. They run a mature process in ServiceNow, with defined owners, agreed remediation targets, and reporting their leadership trusts. Ask the same organization about the vulnerabilities on its plant floor and the answer is usually far less certain - not because the process is weaker there, but because the visibility never existed to feed it. The plant floor has been the half of the estate the process could not reach.

The gap is one of visibility rather than capability. SenninOne establishes what is actually on the OT network and which vulnerabilities genuinely apply to each asset, drawing on evidence from across the TXOne portfolio - SenninRecon, Edge, Stellar, and Element. This integration then delivers those findings into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response, where they are handled by the process the organization already runs. Findings arrive ranked by production exposure and available compensating controls, not by CVSS severity alone, so the order of work reflects what the plant can tolerate.

For customers already invested in ServiceNow, this requires no new discipline. The owners, the workflows, and the reporting are the ones already in place. What changes is their reach.

“In IT, vulnerability management often ends with patching. In OT, that's frequently where the challenge begins,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.“Many industrial systems cannot be patched without disrupting operations, so understanding which vulnerabilities matter and how to mitigate them is far more important than simply identifying them. By bringing TXOne's operational risk intelligence into ServiceNow, we're helping enterprises extend their existing vulnerability management processes into OT, without compromising operational continuity.”

Extending an Established Process

The integration gives organizations:



The half of the estate your process could not reach. OT vulnerabilities enter the same ServiceNow workflows as IT, handled by the same owners under the same remediation targets.

An order of work the plant can live with. Findings are sequenced by operational impact and existing compensating controls, so remediation starts where it matters to production rather than where the severity score happens to be highest. One vendor behind the integration. Connecting the products is TXOne's engineering work and TXOne's support responsibility, not a customer integration project.

The application complements the Service Graph Connector for TXOne, also available on the ServiceNow Store, which populates the Configuration Management Database with OT asset records. Used together, OT assets in ServiceNow carry both an identity and a current risk picture.

Availability

Vulnerability Response Integration for TXOne is available now on the ServiceNow Store, where deployment requirements and compatibility details are listed. Contact TXOne Networks for deployment guidance.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments, working with leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators on practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products securing the OT network and mission-critical devices through a real-time, defense-in-depth approach.