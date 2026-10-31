Syrian FM Highlights Strategic Security Ties With Jordan At Manama Dialogue

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 31 (Petra) – Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and ExpatriatesAsaad al-Shaibani emphasized strategic security alignment and border stabilization mechanisms between Jordan and Syria during an address at the 22nd Manama Dialogue 2026, official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported Saturday.

Speaking at a session focused on regional security pillars, Al-Shaibani outlined high-level operational coordination between Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon to secure shared frontiers against non-state threats.

The Syrian diplomat highlighted institutionalized security and military integration between Amman and Damascus, citing ongoing strategic engagement through the Supreme Coordination Council, which is scheduled to convene its third session next month.

Addressing asymmetric regional threats, Al-Shaibani stated that the Middle East faces major destabilization from cross-border militias operating outside state authority and undermining sovereign decisions of peace and war. He affirmed that Syria stands united with Gulf nations and Jordan against external aggression, condemning missile and drone strikes while framing Gulf stability as an extension of Syria's national security.

Al-Shaibani noted that Syria has transitioned from a battleground of conflict to an active participant in shaping regional security architecture. He stated that durable stability relies on capable sovereign states, mutual respect for territorial sovereignty, and binding international covenants.

Reviewing Syria's recovery trajectory, Minister Shibani pointed out that state-building efforts continue to face severe security challenges in southern Syria, noting that Syrian territory experienced over 1,000 Israeli military strikes in less than two years, resulting in numerous casualties.

//Petra// AA