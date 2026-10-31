Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Trading Reaches JD73.2M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) The total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD73.2 million this week, compared to JD63.3 million recorded the previous week, according to weekly ASE data released Saturday.

The average daily trading volume increased by 15.6 percent, reaching JD14.6 million, up from JD12.7 million in the preceding week. Total traded shares reached approximately 24.4 million, executed through 25,931 transactions.

Sectoral data showed the financial sector leading trading activity with JD26.78 million, accounting for 36.60 percent of the total volume. The industrial sector followed with JD25.44 million (34.76 percent), while the services sector recorded JD20.96 million (28.64 percent).

The general share price index (ASE Index) fell by 0.53 percent to close the week at 4,117.3 points. Sectorally, the financial index edged up by 0.08 percent, whereas the industrial index declined by 1.84 percent and the services index dropped by 0.84 percent.

Out of 126 companies whose shares were traded during the week, stock prices of 38 companies advanced, 65 declined, and 23 remained unchanged.

//Petra// AF