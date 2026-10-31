Arab Bank Group Reports 10% Profit Growth To $902M In Q3 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) Arab Bank Group reported a net profit after tax of $902 million for the first nine months of 2026, marking a 10 percent increase compared to $818 million recorded during the same period last year, according to a corporate press release issued Saturday.

The group's balance sheet showed stable growth, with total assets rising by 5 percent to reach $81 billion, supported by expanded financing operations and a growing customer base. Total loans and advances grew by 4 percent to $42.5 billion, while customer deposits rose by 6 percent to $59.3 billion.

Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that the group's financial performance reflects its capacity to maintain positive results across key business lines through sustainable growth, prudent risk management, geographic diversification, and revenue stream expansion, despite complex geopolitical conditions and economic uncertainty.

Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, noted that performance was further supported by an 11 percent increase in non-interest income. She highlighted the bank's strong financial metrics, with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.4 percent under Basel III guidelines exceeding Central Bank of Jordan requirements and a provision coverage ratio for non-performing loans exceeding 100 percent, alongside a loan-to-deposit ratio of 72 percent.

Sadik added that the bank's digital transformation strategy continues to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into core banking operations, internal process automation, risk management analytics, and digital customer services.

//Petra// AF