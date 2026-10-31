Arab Potash Company Net Profit Surges 34% To JOD 169M Through Q3 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) The Arab Potash Company (APC) reported a 34 percent increase in net profit after provisions, income tax, and mining royalties, reaching JD169 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to JD127 million during the same period last year, according to consolidated financial statements released Saturday.

The company's operating profit from potash operations grew by 66 percent to JD175 million, up from JD105 million, while net sales revenues rose by 16 percent to JD563 million, compared to JD488 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Investment income from affiliate companies advanced 40 percent to JOD 41 million.

Potash production reached 2.19 million metric tons through Q3, representing a 2 percent year-on-year increase from 2.15 million metric tons. APC also set a record in sales volume, reaching 2.25 million metric tons, up 3 percent from 2.18 million metric tons in the prior-year period.

APC and its subsidiaries and affiliates supplied the Jordanian banking system with approximately $1.23 billion in foreign currency reserves through Q3 2026, marking a 19 percent growth compared to $1.03 billion generated in the same period of 2025.

Chairman of the Board Shehada Abu Hdeib stated that the financial and operational performance reflects effective long-term corporate planning and sustainable growth amid geopolitical challenges. He emphasized that APC's capital projects continue to support Jordan's mining sector competitiveness and foreign currency reserves.

Chief Executive Officer Maen Nsour attributed the profit growth to marketing strategies focused on high-margin target markets while maintaining export shares in traditional markets. He added that supply chain management and alternative shipping solutions enabled the company to navigate maritime logistics disruptions and meet contractual commitments.

Nsour noted that APC is proceeding with capacity expansion plans, primarily the Southern Expansion Project, alongside strategic investments in sustainability, digital transformation, carbon footprint reduction, and downstream derivative industries aligned with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.

//Petra// AF