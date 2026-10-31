Russian Forces Strike Pavlohrad, Injuring Three
“Russians struck Pavlohrad. Several apartment buildings were damaged. Three people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy,” Hanzha wrote.
According to him, all those injured are currently in hospital. Doctors are examining them and providing the necessary medical care.Read also: Russian forces launch double strike on Kharkiv with Banderol missiles
As reported, resilience centers in three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where power outages have been caused by Russian attacks, have switched to round-the-clock operation.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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