SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Ukrainians Returning From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU published the photographs on Faceboo.

“The successful evacuation operation was the result of joint efforts by the Joint Centre for the Coordination of the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War under the SSU, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other relevant agencies, which acted on the instructions of the President of Ukraine,” the statement said.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky noted, Ukraine is grateful to the United States and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation efforts.

“We thank everyone around the world – every journalist, every political and civic leader, and every concerned person – who helped draw global attention to the situation in Oleshky and the true humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by Russia. When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed,” the President said.

Lubinets announces briefing to detail humanitarian mission to

As Ukrinform reported, in the afternoon of October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Photo: SSU