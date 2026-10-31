Businesses Must Embrace Digitalization To Remain Competitive, Expert Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Head of Projects and Ecosystems at Deep Tech Foundry Gonca Kara emphasized the critical role of innovation and digitalization in improving business competitiveness, saying that companies that fail to adapt to technological changes risk losing their market positions.

In an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the Trade, Innovation & Export Forum, Kara said that digitalization is no longer optional for businesses seeking to grow and remain competitive.

According to her, companies that adopt smarter digital solutions and optimize their processes can attract clients faster, build trust more effectively and reduce time lost to unnecessary bureaucracy.

She stressed that innovation goes beyond simply introducing digital tools or automating individual processes. It requires a comprehensive transformation of business operations, including recruitment, team management, product development, delivery methods and sales channels.

Kara also highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, noting that businesses should move beyond using chatbots and basic AI applications towards developing and integrating their own AI agents.

The expert warned that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence also raises important questions about technological sovereignty, data protection and intellectual property rights.

"Governments need to invest in their own infrastructure and protect their companies," she stressed, adding that countries must prepare their future workforce to manage AI systems effectively.

Kara also pointed to emerging opportunities in robotics, biotechnology and other advanced technology sectors, predicting the emergence of new startups and unicorn companies.

She further emphasized the importance of investing in energy infrastructure, particularly renewable energy, to meet the growing electricity demands of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.