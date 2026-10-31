10 Killed, 24 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Egypt's Giza Governorate

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CAIRO, Oct 31 (NNN-QNA) -- Ten people were killed and 24 others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Egypt's Giza Governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced Saturday, according to a preliminary casualty toll.

The incident occurred at the intersection of the Middle Ring Road and Al-Dabaa Highway, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The ministry said in a statement that 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

--NNN-QNA