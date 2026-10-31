French Student Unions Call For Renewed School, University Blockades Starting Tuesday

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French student unions have called for renewed blockades of universities and high schools starting next Tuesday as anti-government protests continue across the country, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing broadcaster BFMTV on Saturday.

Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, urged students to respond to a call by high school and student unions, as well as an inter-union coalition, for fresh blockades.

“We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said.

She added that students hope to turn out in greater numbers to show their demands are legitimate.

Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), said the government has yet to provide a concrete response to young people's demands.

Saturday's mobilisation is the third nationwide day of social action in three weeks, with around 350 events planned across France.

The government describes the demonstrations as high-risk, with authorities concerned about possible attempts to block the Paris ring road or target government buildings.

Some 70,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed nationwide for the day, said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

In Paris, the Council of State overturned an administrative court ruling, thus allowing the demonstration route from Bagnolet to Charenton to proceed.

--NNN-ANADOLU