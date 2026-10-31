Public Hearing Notice Pitt County Moratorium On Data Centers

Notice is hereby given that the Pitt County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 16, 2026, at or after 6:00 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium in the County Administration Building located at 1717 W. 5th Street, Greenville, N.C. to consider the adoption of a proposed moratorium on the acceptance and processing of applications for new data centers within Pitt County. The purpose of the proposed moratorium is to allow the County an opportunity to evaluate the impacts of data center facilities on utility capacity, environmental resources, energy consumption, public safety, and zoning, and to develop additional land-use regulations that will appropriately manage such facilities and protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the County and its residents. The proposed ordinance would temporarily prohibit the construction, development, and/or permitting of data centers for a specific period of time to be determined at the public hearing.

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The purpose of this public hearing is to gather public comments and input on the proposed moratorium prior to consideration by the Board of County Commissioners. Citizens interested in obtaining additional information on the moratorium should