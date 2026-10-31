MP Foundation Day: CM Yadav Urges Citizen Participation In State's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday urged people to actively participate in the state's development, saying collective efforts and public participation would help build a prosperous and self-reliant state.

In his message ahead of the state's 71st Foundation Day on November 1, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had undergone significant changes during its 70-year journey and was now combining its rich cultural heritage with economic growth.

"From being a BIMARU state to becoming a developing Madhya Pradesh, the journey of 71 years has given us many experiences, both good and bad. But Madhya Pradesh is changing now. Pride in our heritage and a new pace of development have become the state's new identity," Yadav said.

Highlighting the state's economic progress, he said industrial development, promotion of investment, growth in agriculture and expansion of tourism facilities had given fresh momentum to the economy.

"Through collective resolve, public participation and tireless hard work, we will together build a new Madhya Pradesh, which will become an example for the country and the world in combining its heritage with development," the Chief Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of states. Chhattisgarh was carved out of it on November 1, 2000, giving the state its present geographical boundaries.

On this occasion, the state government will organise three-day celebrations from November 1 to 3 in Bhopal, featuring cultural programmes, exhibitions and activities showcasing its development journey, agricultural achievements and traditional heritage.

The celebrations will include folk and tribal art performances, handicraft displays, traditional cuisine and exhibitions highlighting agriculture and women's entrepreneurship.