8-Year-Old Runs Through School Seeking Help While Choking Parents Release CCTV Before Her Death

The parents of an eight-year-old girl who died after choking during lunch at her elementary school in Texas have released surveillance footage showing her attempts to seek help before she was taken to hospital. The video has raised questions about how school staff responded to the emergency, with her family calling for an independent investigation.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

An 8-year-old girl choked at lunch and ran through her school looking for someone to save her. Her parents just released the video, and they want answers.

Adrian Thompson was eating in the cafeteria at Velma Penny Elementary in Lindale, Texas, back in April when she started choking. Surveillance video shows her going to an adult for help, then running down the hallway toward the nurse's office. Someone eventually called 911, but by the time she reached the hospital, it was too late. She died the next morning. The Texas Rangers investigated and called it an accident with no crime committed. But her parents say the video raises serious questions about how long it took for anyone to act, and they're calling for a new, independent investigation. Every adult in a school building should know how to save a choking child, period.

Should every teacher and school staff member be required to train in the Heimlich maneuver?

- Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) October 30, 2026

Justice for Adrian Thompson.. charlotte (@itsJoanLu) October 30, 2026

I have seen far too many people in the comments saying they will NOT pray for justice for 8-year-old Adrian Thompson because they believe no one should be held accountable for the mistakes and apparent negligence surrounding her death at Lindale ISD.

JUSTICE DOES NOT ALWAYS MEAN CRIMINAL CHARGES.

Justice can mean accountability. Justice can mean mandatory training. Justice can mean changing policies and procedures so that another child NEVER experiences what Adrian did.

And yes, justice can also mean removing employees who failed to respond appropriately to a child experiencing an obvious medical emergency.

Statements are circulating that several employees present during the early stages of Adrian's choking emergency were allegedly CPR certified.

I am actively working to determine which employees had current CPR, first-aid, or choking-response training, and whether any of them recognized the signs of distress and failed to intervene.

Because watching a child struggle to breathe and failing to recognize what's happening raises serious questions about training, preparedness, and responsibility.

And to the people in my comments, including some claiming to be medical professionals, who insist Adrian NEVER displayed signs of choking:

You are wrong.

I have slowed down three separate moments in the footage where I observed what appear to be signs of a choking emergency.

Adrian repeatedly placed her hands around her throat.

She appeared to struggle to speak. (Witness statements confirm that she attempted to speak and could not)

She appeared to struggle to breathe.

She appeared to attempt to cough without effectively clearing her airway.

She appeared frightened and increasingly distressed.

PLACING ONE OR BOTH HANDS AROUND THE THROAT IS A WELL-RECOGNIZED UNIVERSAL SIGN OF CHOKING.

And from what I can observe, Adrian appeared to demonstrate that warning sign MORE THAN ONCE.

Other viewers have identified additional moments they believe show distress. These are simply three that I personally selected and slowed down for closer examination.

Eventually, Adrian's condition deteriorated, and she became unresponsive.

Early recognition and appropriate choking intervention can be lifesaving. We cannot know whether immediate intervention would have saved Adrian, but we absolutely CAN question whether opportunities to recognize her distress were missed.

SHE WAS EIGHT YEARS OLD.

She was surrounded by adults in a place where her parents trusted that she would be safe.

Nobody has to intentionally hurt a child for a serious failure to deserve accountability.

If this tragedy reveals gaps in training, those gaps need to be corrected. If employees ignored recognizable warning signs despite appropriate training, their actions deserve a thorough and independent review.

THAT IS WHAT JUSTICE CAN LOOK LIKE.

I slowed down the footage and paused it at certain points so you can examine these three moments for yourselves.

- Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 24, 2026

This was beyond negligence. You can clearly see she was in distress. The teacher should never have sent her to the trash can, then the bathroom, and then the nurse. They should have immediately started back blows or the Heimlich maneuver. This infuriates me. I hope the parents sue the district. Justice for Adrian.

Adrian Sue Thompson

December 20, 2017 – April 16, 2026

On April 15, 2026, 8-year-old Adrian Sue Thompson began choking while eating lunch in the cafeteria at Velma Penny Elementary School in Lindale, Texas.

Surveillance footage reviewed during the subsequent investigation shows her standing from her table around 11:40 a.m., displaying clear signs of distress-holding her throat, gagging, and trying to clear her mouth.

An adult staff member initially directed her toward a trash can, believing she might be about to vomit.

She then left the cafeteria and made her way to the school nurse's office.

The nurse performed the Heimlich maneuver after Adrian began turning blue, then used a LifeVac airway-clearance device fitted with an adult-sized mask (rather than the pediatric mask recommended for her age) before starting CPR.

Emergency responders arrived, continued care, and transported her to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. She died in the early morning hours of April 16.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death as choking and the manner accidental; autopsy findings included a large piece of food lodged in her esophagus.

The Texas Rangers investigated at the request of Adrian's mother, Anna Thompson. Their report, closed in July 2026, concluded that no criminal offense had occurred under Texas law.

It documented the sequence of events from video and written statements provided by the school, along with the use of the adult-sized LifeVac mask.

Adrian's parents have said the investigation relied on those materials without the Rangers conducting their own interviews of the staff members involved, and that the case was closed without being presented to the District Attorney.

They continue to have questions about the speed of recognition, the equipment used, and whether the response met the standards of care expected in a school setting.

The family is not calling for criminal charges. They are asking for a thorough, independent review outside Smith County so the full circumstances can be examined and so any lessons can help protect other children.

They have requested that members of the public contact Texas Department of Public Safety leadership in Austin and respectfully ask for such a review:

. Texas Rangers Headquarters: 512-424-2160

. DPS Inspector General: 512-424-5017

. [email protected]

Adrian was eight years old. She is remembered by those who knew her as expressive, energetic, and full of life.

Her parents want her death to be met with transparency and with concrete improvements in how schools recognize and respond to choking emergencies.

Sharing her story and supporting a careful, independent look at the record is the request they have made.

- Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) October 29, 2026

Adrian Thompson was eating in the cafeteria at Velma Penny Elementary School in Lindale, East Texas, when she began showing signs of distress in April. Her parents, Anna and the girl's father, recently shared the footage with CBS affiliate KYTX.

CCTV shows girl trying to get help

According to an investigative report and as also seen in the footage, Adrian approached an adult in the cafeteria and gestured towards her mouth, apparently indicating that she was choking. The woman directed her towards a dustbin and then asked whether she needed to use the bathroom.

Adrian left the cafeteria but returned shortly afterwards, still appearing distressed. The footage later shows her running along a corridor towards the school nurse's office.

The video does not show what happened inside the office. However, an investigative report said the nurse told authorities that she performed the Heimlich manoeuvre, used an anti-choking device and began CPR.

A 911 call was eventually made from the nurse's office, reporting that a child was choking. When the surveillance footage resumes, emergency responders are seen taking Adrian to an ambulance as chest compressions continue.

She was first taken to a hospital and later transferred to a children's hospital in Fort Worth. However, she died the following morning.

Parents question school's response

Adrian's mother, Anna Thompson, said the footage raised serious questions about the time taken to respond after her daughter first showed signs of choking.

She said she would still have been devastated by the loss even if staff had immediately tried to help, but the footage did not show the prompt response she had hoped to see.

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The family is seeking a fresh, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adrian's death.

The Texas Rangers investigated the incident and classified it as an accident, concluding that no criminal offence had been committed, according to the report. The findings have not ended the family's concerns about the school's response.

Social media users call for first-aid training

The footage has prompted strong reactions online, with several users questioning whether school employees were adequately trained to handle choking emergencies.

Some called for mandatory first-aid, CPR and choking-response training for teachers and other school staff. Others said schools should review their emergency procedures and ensure that appropriate equipment is available.

@TonyLaneNV Absolutely. Anyone responsible for children should know basic choking first aid and CPR. It can be the difference between a child getting help in time and a tragedy like this. No parent should have to wonder whether someone at school knew what to do.

- Miss Marlin (@callmemarlin) October 30, 2026

@TonyLaneNV Everyone should know how to perform the Hiemlich, even young adults. I'd throw CPR in there too, but to a lesser degree.

- Rebel (@Rebel_Net) October 30, 2026

@TonyLaneNV I have a real issue with the creature in black who literally shoved a choking child's head into a trashcan. She seemed so unconcerned about the whole situation. My blood boils watching her casually stroll around while basically ignoring Adrian's obvious distress signal.

- Sonja V... That's Me! (@FireWoman9) October 31, 2026

One user shared a personal account of a child choking at school and said another student had stepped in to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre when adults did not respond.

Several commenters also urged the family to seek accountability, while others expressed sympathy for Adrian's parents. The online reactions have renewed debate over whether basic emergency training should be compulsory for everyone responsible for children's safety at school.